Nord/LB Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.34 ($19.00).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €12.77 ($14.85) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

