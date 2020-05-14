Nomura Instinet Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $59.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by Nomura Instinet from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.