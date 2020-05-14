Nomura Instinet Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target upped by Nomura Instinet from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Ross Stores stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

