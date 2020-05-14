Nomura Instinet Raises Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $33.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by Nomura Instinet from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $27.08 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

