Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

