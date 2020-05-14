Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 913 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $794,509,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,113,000 after purchasing an additional 643,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

