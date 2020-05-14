Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in General Motors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

