Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

