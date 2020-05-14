Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

