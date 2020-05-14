Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 23.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.