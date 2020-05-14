Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.63 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.63 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

