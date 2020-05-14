Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

