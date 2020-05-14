Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 284 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

NYSE:ROP opened at $352.59 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

