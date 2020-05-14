Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Shares of BX opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

