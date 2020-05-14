Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,462 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

BK stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.