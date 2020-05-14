NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.38

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 112799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson bought 148,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,720,697.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,595,742 shares of company stock worth $21,358,882 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

