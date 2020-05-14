Nexus (NXS) Hits Market Cap of $10.57 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Nexus has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $42,217.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.