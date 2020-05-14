New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 4.1% on Disappointing Earnings

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.42, 55,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,606,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.74.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.