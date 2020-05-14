Neblio Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004487 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Trade Satoshi. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $139,598.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004654 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,318,721 coins and its circulating supply is 15,753,742 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

