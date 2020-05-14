National HealthCare Co. (NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on August 3rd

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

National HealthCare stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

