National Bank Financial Analysts Give SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) a C$31.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price target on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$30.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$25.32 on Monday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.87.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

