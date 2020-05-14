NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NASDAQ:DKNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NASDAQ:DKNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get NASDAQ:DKNG alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $25.86 on Thursday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $28.15.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.