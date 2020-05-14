NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 393,500 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NanoViricides by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NNVC opened at $10.54 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

