Motco Purchases 21,734 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Motco grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

