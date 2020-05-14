Motco Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $3,468,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in AT&T by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 234,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

NYSE T opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

