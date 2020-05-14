Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$31.24 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$24.42 and a 12-month high of C$35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.63.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 107.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.