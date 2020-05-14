Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$31.24 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$24.42 and a one year high of C$35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.03.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

