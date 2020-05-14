Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €79.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.10 ($101.28).

SAF stock opened at €75.50 ($87.79) on Monday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €77.37 and its 200 day moving average is €121.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

