MonaCoin Price Tops $1.42 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and $5.67 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00014696 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Fisco and Bittrex. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,679.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.98 or 0.02097011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.02507199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00452833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00660068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064763 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00444064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Fisco, Zaif, Bitbank, QBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.