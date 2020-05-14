Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Holdings Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $344.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

