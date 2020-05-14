Mike Wells Buys 16 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) per share, with a total value of £180.80 ($237.83).

Mike Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,091 ($14.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,025.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,266.16. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,031 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

