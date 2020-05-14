Merit Financial Group LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 448,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

