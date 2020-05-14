Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,167 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

