Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30.
In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
