Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 121.21%.

OTCMKTS:MCUJF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Get Medicure alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medicure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.