MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of MKP opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $283.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.48. MCAN Mortgage has a one year low of C$10.36 and a one year high of C$17.53.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ian Sutherland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,201,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $207,286.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

