Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives $317.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $269.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.66 and a 200-day moving average of $287.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

