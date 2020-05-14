Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.32, but opened at $82.31. Marriott International shares last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1,562,403 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

