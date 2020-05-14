Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

MRL stock opened at GBX 415.50 ($5.47) on Tuesday. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.24.

In other news, insider Alex Dacre sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

