Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 215 ($2.83). Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($2.07).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.97. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

