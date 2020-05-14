Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

