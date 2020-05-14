Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.38.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$16.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.99. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$371,263.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.