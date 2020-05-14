ManpowerGroup Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.