Maker Price Down 1.1% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $332.26 or 0.03432545 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, BitMart, Gate.io and Radar Relay. Maker has a total market cap of $334.11 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, BitMart, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, OasisDEX, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

