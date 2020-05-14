MaidSafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $43.56 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $43.56 million and $340,421.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.