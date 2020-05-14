Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

LUG opened at C$11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.49.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$787,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

