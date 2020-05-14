Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,358 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.23% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

