Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 172140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,300,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after buying an additional 104,290 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 175.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

