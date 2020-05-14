LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,869 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LifeVantage worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 67.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 115,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 18.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $170,510. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $216.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.47. LifeVantage Corp has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

