Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 15.6% in April

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 193,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

